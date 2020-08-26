(The Center Square) – Two people were killed and a third injured in a shooting early Wednesday during the third night of rioting and looting after Kenosha police shot and seriously injured a Black man on Sunday.
The Kenosha County Sheriff's Office early Wednesday confirmed that two people died and a third was wounded in the shooting just after midnight.
Online video shows the shooting. A group of people chased down a young man with a rifle, eventually knocking him on the ground. The young man with the rifle fired after three people tried to kick him or hit him while he was on his back.
Police Wednesday were looking for the man who fired the weapon.
Police also were looking into whether the shooting occurred after a conflict between rioters and “self-styled militias guarding a gas station,” Kenosha County Sheriff David Beth told the New York Times.
Several people in Kenosha late Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning were armed with guns. In the same online video, viewers can hear more gunshots after the first shooting.
Authorities in Kenosha are promising a full investigation.
The shooting came on the same night that Gov. Tony Evers turned down federal help for Kenosha.
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows Tuesday night said the governor declined an offer for more National Guard troops to help keep the peace. Evers’ office said he turned down an offer of agents from the Department of Homeland Security.
"The governor informed them that we would be increasing Wisconsin National Guard support in Kenosha and therefore would not need federal assistance in response to protests but would welcome additional federal support and resources for our state's response to COVID-19," Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback said.
Kenosha Police and local leaders on Tuesday asked the governor for 750 National Guard troops. The governor sent 250.
Early Wednesday morning, Kenosha County's board chairman asked the governor for 1,500 troops.
"Our county is in a state of emergency," Chairman John O'Day and Vice Chairwoman Monica Yuhas wrote in a letter to the governor. "We need additional law enforcement to help preserve and save Kenosha County."
The Sunday shooting of Jacob Blake has led to widespread protests and rioting in Kenosha and elsewhere. Buildings and cars were burned and windows smashed. Protesters also threw fireworks, rocks and other objects at police near the county courthouse building.
Blake's attorney said his client was trying to break up a fight between two women when police intervened Sunday. Video showed Blake struggling with police before he walked around the side of his SUV and started to get in. A Kenosha police officer reached out and tugged his shirt before opening fire. Blake's children were in the vehicle.
Blake was wanted on outstanding warrants when the Sunday shooting occurred.
Blake's family said he is paralyzed from the waist down and may never walk again. He remains in a Milwaukee hospital.