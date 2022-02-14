(The Center Square) – Voters are heading to the polls in Wisconsin to narrow the field for local offices.
Tuesday is the primary for the April election.
Voters will decide races for school board, mayor, town or city council, and judges.
Polls are open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. The Wisconsin Election Commission suggests that voters use the MyVote website to find their polling place.
Last chance for drop boxes
Tuesday will be the last chance to use ballot drop boxes in Wisconsin, at least for now.
On Friday, the Wisconsin Supreme Court said unmanned ballot drop boxes will be discontinued after Tuesday’s election.
The court last month ruled that voters could use the drop boxes for Tuesday’s primary so as to not confuse voters. But going forward, the drop boxes will not be used.
Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway on Saturday said the ruling will cause confusion.
“It is deeply disappointing that the majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to institute two sets of rules for the same election cycle, sowing confusion by allowing secure ballot drop boxes for the primary and locking them shut for the general election,” Rhodes-Conway said in a statement.
“Clerks across the state will now be forced to lock drop boxes and scramble to explain new rules to voters.”
The court, however, is not done with the question of ballot drop boxes.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court has yet to decide if the drop boxes violate state law.
A Waukesha County judge ruled back in January that drop boxes violate the law.
Judge Michael Bohren ruled that there are only two ways to vote in Wisconsin, in-person or with an absentee ballot through the mail.
His ruling was overturned by an appeals court, and is now headed for the Supreme Court.
Voter ID
All voters in Wisconsin will need to bring an ID with them to the polls.
The State’s Department of Transportation, which runs DMV offices across the state, said that while offices are closed for most in-person business because of the coronavirus , there are always opportunities for people to walk-in and get an ID car they can use to vote.