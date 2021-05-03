(The Center Square) – The Republicans who will write Wisconsin’s new state budget are asking Gov. Tony Evers to share his ideas with them.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, joined with Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, on Monday to sign a letter to the governor, asking him to explain how he intends to spend Wisconsin’s $3.2 billion in stimulus money.
“We invite you to meet with us to share your plans for the federal funding as soon as possible,” the letter said. “We are eager to add your plans to the state budget discussion so that we may dedicate precious state resources to the priorities of all Wisconsinites.”
Gov. Evers has offered a few outlines of how he intends to spend the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act money, including rural broadband, small business aid, and helping the state recover from the coronavirus. But he has not offered specifics.
Vos and LeMahieu suggested earlier this year to spend the stimulus money on tax rebates and to erase state debt, but Gov. Evers vetoed that plan.
“As we have said, we need to know where the federal funds are going so that we can direct state funds where we need them,” the lawmakers wrote.
Born and Marklein head the powerful budget-writing Joint Finance Committee. The two say they will start the budget process on Thursday. Last week, Born and Marklein announced plans to cut nearly 300 pieces from the governor’s proposed budget. Those pieces, the two said, were non-budgetary items like a vaping ban, an expansion of early voting, a minimum wage increase, and a ban on no-knock warrants.
“We will begin voting on the state budget on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Your comments indicated that you would provide your plans to us before we begin voting,” the l;awmakers wrote. “Therefore, we invite you to meet with us as soon as possible. We would be happy to meet in the Capitol at any time, with reasonable notice. We look forward to learning about your plans, even if they are preliminary and awaiting federal guidance and confirmation.”
The letter states in bold and underlined type “This information is an essential part of our process.”