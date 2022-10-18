(The Center Square) – It will be a busy, and somewhat unique, first day for Tim Michels if he’s elected governor.
Michels told the crowd at the Rotary Club of Milwaukee Tuesday that he will speak to the bad guys and put Illinois on notice on day one of a new Michels' administration.
“On election night I’m going to talk to the bad guys. In my inaugural speech, I’m going to talk to the bad guys,” Michels explained. “I doubt if they’ll be listening. But word will get out that Gov. Michels is not going to tolerate what’s going on right now. And this attitude that they have where they think they can get away with it, it’s going to stop.”
Michels spent a good chunk of his half hour with the Rotarians talking about crime.
He said Gov. Evers has been soft on crime for the past four years, and once again told the story about how someone tried to steal a car in front of his news conference last week.
“I know we’re not going to get crime to zero, wouldn’t that be a wonderful thing,” Michels added. “But crime is running rampant right now. We are going to get crime down in Milwaukee.”
Michels, however, didn’t offer any specifics as to how he as governor would do that.
Michels was very specific about another day one promise.
“One of the first things I’m going to do on inauguration day is put that sign up, just on this side of the Illinois border, ‘Open for Business,’" Michels explained.
Former Gov. Scott Walker first put the Open for Business signs up in 2011 as a way to market Wisconsin as an alternative to Illinois’ taxes and business regulations.
“Everybody is going to know that there is a businessman who got elected governor, and is pro-business,” Michels told the crowd. “Right now there are too many liberals who think ‘Business is bad. Profit is evil,’ and that is not the case.”
Michels is essentially tied with Gov. Tony Evers in the race for governor in Wisconsin.
The race is one of the closest, and is the most expensive in the country.
Gov. Evers spoke to the Rotary Club in Milwaukee last week.
Voters will make their decision in the race in three weeks.