(The Center Square) – The latest Republican to join the race for governor in Wisconsin admits he’s a part time resident.
Businessman and candidate Tim Michels on Monday told News Talk 1130 WISN’s Dan O’Donnell that he lives only half the year in Wisconsin to maintain his residency and for tax purposes.
“If you spend 183 days, half a year plus a day, in a state that’s where you have to pay taxes,” Michels explained. “I have always paid Wisconsin taxes. I’ve always spent 183 days in Wisconsin, usually many many more days.”
The rest of the year, Michels said he lives in the New York City area.
“Heartland has been my residence for 14 years, before that we lived in Oconomowoc,” Michels said.
Michels is answering questions about just where he lives after a piece at Wisconsin Right Now researched his many homes and his family’s lives in New York and Connecticut.
In 2015, Michels spent more than 183 days in New York and had to pay taxes in that state. He also bought a new home in Connecticut in 2017, and another new home in Connecticut in 2020.
Michels said he bought the homes because he was working on big publicly funded projects in New York at the time. He also said he didn’t want to disrupt his daughter’s senior year of high school back in 2019, or his youngest son’s senior year in 2021.
“Life brings circumstances and you just roll with them,” Michels told O’Donnell. “We did the right thing for our family. I did the right thing for the company.”
Michels jumped into the Republican race for governor last week. He joins former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, candidate Kevin Nicholson, and state Rep. Tim Ramthun.
Michels says he knew questions about just where he lives would come-up during the campaign.
“We weren’t ducking anything,” Michels added. “We’ve got nothing to hide.”