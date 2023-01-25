(The Center Square) – Add the University of Wisconsin to the list of places with a TikTok ban.
The UW System on Tuesday said TikTok will no longer be allowed on university-owned phones, tablets and computers.
The university’s move comes after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers banned TikTok on all state-owned phones, tablets and computers earlier this month.
The governor said he issued his TikTok ban after speaking with the FBI, Homeland Security, and state emergency management officials.
The fear is that TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, can spy on, track and censor American users.
Students at UW campuses will continue to be able to use TikTok on their phones or tablets.
Its unclear how many university employees have been issued cellphones or tablets and use TikTok.
More than a dozen public universities have banned TikTok.
The UW System ban covers its 13 schools and 26 campuses, including the flagship campus in Madison.