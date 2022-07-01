(The Center Square) – You can’t watch TV, listen to the radio, or get on the internet in Wisconsin without seeing an ad for Tim Michels.
Michels, a wealthy construction magnate, jumped into the Republican race for governor in late April and has quickly become the frontrunner.
“I was not recruited. That’s silly political garbage,” Michels told the Center Square in a one-one-one interview in which he singled out Critical Race Theory, Black Lives Matter and crime as three issues challenging Wisconsin. “My wife and I said, ‘We can’t take it anymore. This country is on a slippery slope toward socialism. It’s being cloaked behind CRT, and BLM, and defund the police and everything else. And if we have a chance to make a difference in this race, in this state, and in this country, we’re going to do it.’”
Michels grabbed President Trump’s endorsement in the race, and likely will get other endorsements from several other Wisconsin political leaders, although he maintains he’s a political outsider.
“People are ready for change. They are sick and tired of politics as usual. They are sick and tired of the political status quo. They want an outsider, they want a businessman, and they want a non-politician,” Michels said.
Michels ran for U.S. senate in Wisconsin in 2004, and lost to Democrat Russ Feingold by more than 300,000 votes. He then retreated from public political life.
Michels, attended Saint Norbert College in Green Bay and spent a dozen years as an Army Ranger. He then went on to become the co-owner and co-manager of the Michels Corporation, which is one of the largest construction companies in Wisconsin. Michels has worked on everything from the Keystone pipeline to major bridge and tunnel projects in New York City.
It was his company's East Coast projects that drew Michels and his family to relocate. He has since been criticized for not living in Wisconsin. ‘
Michels insists he has lived in Wisconsin for at least 183 days a year, and has qualified as a Wisconsin voter and taxpayer for every year but one.
Outside of election integrity, crime, and education, Michels said his top priority is fixing Wisconsin’s business reputation.
“We need to work on taxation here. We need to reform the tax code here in Wisconsin,” Michels added.
He stopped short of promising to eliminate Wisconsin’s personal income tax, but promised to “get the smart tax people in the room” and figure out what the best tax plan is.
Michels has plenty of criticism for Gov. Tony Evers, ranging from “everything from COVID to Kenosha” as he puts it.
“Kenosha was being burned. They said it was a ‘peaceful protest,’ but people are smart. They could turn on the TV, they could see what was happening,” Michels explained. “I would have been down in Kenosha in the first couple of hours.”
Michels took some criticism of his own for skipping the first Republican debate in Green Bay. He promised to debate the other candidates in the future.
“I’m not ditching debates,” Michels said. “We just had a big rally set up.”
Michels leads the Republican race for governor in the latest Marquette Law School Poll with 27% of the vote.
Voters will decide on a Republican candidate to take on Gov. Evers on Election Day, August 9.