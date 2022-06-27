(The Center Square) – The knock on Kevin Nicholson is that he wanted run for U.S. Senate.
Before Nicholson jumped into Wisconsin’s Republican race for governor, he spent months waiting to see if Ron Johnson would run for reelection as the state’s Republican U.S. Senator.
But Nicholson pushes back at accusations the governor’s race is his second choice.
“This is the God’s honest truth, and I meant what I said before, during, and in the middle of this campaign, which is that my wife and I made the decision that the world is falling apart. We don’t want our kids, or your kids, or anyone’s kids growing up in a world where they are literally being taught intellectual poison in schools, where it's dangerous to go into our cities or be outside,” Nicholson told The Center Square in a one-one-one interview. “If you feel like you have something to offer, now’s the time to do it."
Nicholson said running for office is a public service. And service is a theme in his campaign.
As anyone who’s seen one of his campaign commercials knows, Nicholson is proud of his time in the Marines.
He served in the Marines from 2004 to 2009, deploying to both Iraq and Afghanistan.
“We were in the middle of two wars. I knew exactly what I was getting into,” Nicholson explained. “My wife and I, we were already married, we had no illusions that I was going to be deployed to combat.”
Nicholson’s campaign biography states that he won a Bronze Star following a deployment to Afghanistan.
Nicholson earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Minnesota before joining the Marines. When he returned, he went on to earn degrees from the Harvard Kennedy School of Government and the Dartmouth Tuck School of Business.
Nicholson ran for Senate in 2018, but lost the Republican primary by about 300,000 votes.
Nicholson, like the other Republican candidates for governor, said election integrity, education, and crime are the top priorities for Wisconsin’s next governor.
After that, Nicholson said inflation is the issue top-of-mind for most voters.
“This is a programmatic attempt on the part of the Left to increase the cost of energy, and to restrict the access to labor that industry has. And it’s popping-up in all kinds of different places,” Nicholson explained. “We need a governor that is opening the throttle on our economy, encouraging people to get back to work, and changing the narrative around what it means to live a life and build a life. Nobody should be looking to exist on subsistence.”
The other theme of Nicholson’s campaign is his fight against the Republican powers that be.
Nicholson has not been shy to comment on and criticize top Republicans in Wisconsin for how they’ve handled this year’s race, and how they’ve handled years of power in Madison.
“Look, I’m running in a primary against warring tribes of lobbyists. From the road builders to the WMC, to the people who want to keep minimum mark-up on gasoline,” Nicholson said. “Voters have a choice. If you’re okay with this decline that we’re on, if you’re okay with the idea of maybe we’ll get someone with an R next to their name in the governor’s office, then you have a couple of choices in this thing.”
Nicholson is currently third in the Republican race for governor according to the latest Marquette Law School poll. He has 10% of the Republican primary vote.
Voters will decide on a Republican candidate to take on Gov. Tony Evers on Election Day, August 9.