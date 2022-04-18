(The Center Square) – The political message on Tax Day in Wisconsin is that the other party wants to raise your taxes.
Republicans, Democrats, and some of the candidates this fall all spent their April 18th accusing the other side of wanting to raise taxes, or taking credit for cutting taxes.
Gov. Tony Evers’ campaign released its Tax Day statement saying people in the state are seeing income tax cuts thanks to the governor.
“Last year, Gov. Evers signed the first bipartisan budget in more than a decade,” the campaign said. “In addition to the $3.4 billion income tax cut for Wisconsinites, Gov. Evers also passed the largest increase in general aid for education and the first increase in special education funding in more than a decade.”
But Republican lawmakers were quick to say the tax cuts were their doing, and Evers simply signed their budget into law.
“Because of Republicans, our state saw the largest tax cut in state history – our total tax cuts passed by the legislature amounted to $3.4 billion,” Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam said.
Born noted that Evers wanted to raise taxes in each of his budget proposals by $1 billion each.
Wisconsin’s Republican Party did some Tax Day politicking of its own, saying the state's Democratic candidates for a U.S. Senate seat all want to raise taxes.
“Democrat U.S. Senate candidates were unanimous in their opposition to the tax cuts Senator Ron Johnson achieved for 95 percent of businesses, even as citizens struggle under Joe Biden’s rising inflation tax. The only possible conclusion to draw is that they would repeal the tax cuts and increase taxes on the small businesses we rely on to create jobs,” the party said in a statement.
The Republicans then linked to Tweets from Mandela Barnes, Alex Lasry, and Sarah Godlewski explaining their opposition to the Trump/Ryan tax cuts.
The Institute for Reforming Government used Tax Day to remind taxpayers of the push to eliminate Wisconsin’s 6.27% personal income tax.
“It's tax day! 9 states do not have an income tax. If Wisconsin eliminates its income tax, it would create a net $3.5 billion statewide tax cut, $1,700 per household,” IRG said in a tweet Monday.