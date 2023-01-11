(The Center Square) – Wisconsin’s tax burden is at its lowest level ever, and at least one fiscal conservative says Act 10 should get some of the credit.
CJ Szafir is the president of the Institute for Reforming Government, but in 2011 he was the policy advisor to former Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald.
Szafir said the reforms included in Act 10 lowered the cost of local government in particular, and have saved taxpayers billions of dollars.
“It’s the gift that keeps on giving,” Szafir said. “Especially when you look at local governments, especially when you look at counties and school districts. Act 10 gave them the tools they needed to curb costs.”
Act 10, simply put, allowed public employees in Wisconsin to opt out of their local union and limited what those unions could demand in their contract negotiations.
“You gave local government officials to curb costs without having to beg, to go to union bosses,” Szafir said. It is a generational reform.”
A recent report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum says Wisconsin’s tax burden is at its lowest point ever, about 10% of the average taxpayer’s pay goes to pay for state and local government.
On the 10 year anniversary of Act 10 two years ago, Szafis and others said Act 10 had saved Wisconsin taxpayers about $14 billion. Szafir said that number will continue to grow over time.
“The genius of Act 10, and the genius of a lot of the stuff that the Walker Administration did -- the expansion of school choice, tax cuts, and regulatory reform -- is that it's a reminder that good public policy will survive and continue to thrive even in divided government when nothing else happens.”
The Policy Forum report doesn’t give Act 10 credit for the low tax burden in Wisconsin, but it does say that the state’s limits on raising property taxes (along with a $1 billion income tax cut) should get most of the credit.