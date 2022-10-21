(The Center Square) – You can walk into a restaurant and know how much a sandwich costs. Similarly, when you go to buy a car, a home, or even a shirt, the price to purchase is apparent. But you don’t know how much it will cost you to go to the doctor.
A new report from the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty says a lack of transparency about health care costs actually makes health care more expensive.
“Health care is one of the only sectors of our economy where consumers are expected to purchase a good or service without knowing the ultimate price. Price transparency works under the theory that pricing information is a vital component of the free market,” the report reads. “Just as we can compare the costs of gasoline at various stations or cars at various dealerships, consumers ought to be able to compare the cost of common medical procedures at providers in their area.”
The report, written by Miranda Spindt and Will Flanders, said the American healthcare system is set up to encourage people to shop around, even though most people don’t.
“In situations such as sudden illness or accident, a patient will seek out medical care no matter what it costs. Insurance is meant to financially protect us from the cost of this type of catastrophic care,” the authors wrote. “However, about 80% of health care goods and services are 'shoppable' meaning that the decision of where to get treatment does not have to be made immediately. This includes services such as CT scans, blood tests, and psychotherapy. It is these non-emergency procedures where out-of-pocket price information can be available for the consumer to decide where to be treated for the best price.”
The report notes the price range for a CT scan in Wisconsin is anywhere between $858 to $2,803.
The WILL report says other states are already moving to make healthcare prices public.
“For example, providers and insurers must provide price information within two business days upon patient request in Massachusetts. Whereas Alaska and Minnesota require it within 10 business days. In Texas, they take it a step further than other states by also requiring user-friendly websites and having stronger enforcement mechanisms,” the report states.
The WILL report recommends new laws or policies in Wisconsin that will implement full price transparency and creative incentives for health care shopping.
“This gives consumers additional incentive to weigh the cost versus quality of every potential provider,” the report adds.