(The Center Square) – Classrooms and dorm rooms will be full at the University of Wisconsin this fall.
The university on Sunday announced that all 13 campuses will open this fall for in-person classes.
“We are preparing an environment that reduces risk so that students, faculty, and staff can return to campus in person this fall,” UW President Ray Cross said in a statement.
Just how it will work when students return to campus will be up to each individual school.
Each of the UW System's campuses will set their own rules for things like masks and social distancing. There are some general guidelines, however; among them:
- Maximize face-to-face instruction.
- Identify courses that can only be taught face-to-face.
- Consider moving courses with an enrollment of approximately 50 or more fully online.
- Develop attendance policies that encourage sick students to stay home.
- Optimize classroom usage through evening and weekend classes.
- Continue at-home work opportunities and alternatives for at-risk populations. Identify dining and residence hall modifications.
- Determine isolation and quarantine capabilities.
- Create guidance on safe behavior in residence halls.
- Inventory technology needs with an emphasis on equity.
- Develop a plan for phased return to research activity.
Cross said getting back to normal, even if that normal is a little different, is incredibly important for the UW community.
“We know the on-campus experience is what our students want," Cross said. "At the same time, we must all recognize that our universities will be different this fall than what we’re used to and there will be campus-based decisions on how to best address particular issues. But students will be back on campus this fall."
Many of the UW's smaller campuses have already released back-to-school plans, but UW Madison and UW Milwaukee have not.
The UW System needs students on campus to pay its bills. Cross said weeks ago that the UW System faced a $120 million shortfall because of the push to end the spring semester early.