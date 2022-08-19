(The Center Square) – It’s going to be a do-over in the race against Wisconsin’s Assembly Speaker.
Adam Steen, who lost to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos in this month’s primary, on Thursday announced that he is running as a write-in candidate in November.
"I want the people to be able to choose their election representatives," Steen said. "I want them to know the truth about the people that are going to represent them."
Vos beat Steen by 260 votes in the primary.
“I was endorsed by [former] President Donald Trump,” Steen added. “Approximately 2,500 people in this district did not know that endorsement had happened when they had voted.”
Steen continues to be angry that Vos did not overturn the 2020 election results.
Vos has said for months that that is unconstitutional and impossible.
On Thursday he said Steen is unable to move past the 2020 election.
“Mr. Steen recently moved into our district just to run against me. Now that voters have rejected him, he apparently can’t take ‘no’ for an answer. He seems intent on re-litigating the primary election he lost, just like he wants to do with the 2020 election,” Vos said. “Last Tuesday, the voters of the 63rd Assembly District made their choice, and I am thankful that they once again placed their trust in me.”
Vos has been in the State Assembly for nearly 20 years, and has served as Assembly Speaker for the past nine years. He is Wisconsin’s longest serving Assembly Speaker.
Steen says his write-in bid is more than about unseating Vos.
“This is not just an assembly seat. This is the direction of our country,” Steen said.
Vos said the race is about the people of the 63rd District.
“I will continue my focus on representing Racine County and fighting for the issues I heard about when I was knocking doors across the district throughout the summer: fighting the inflation brought on by Joe Biden’s disastrous policies, combating crime and keeping our communities safe, and improving education and empowering parents,” Vos added.