(The Center Square) – Police chiefs and sheriffs across Wisconsin are asking the state's governor and other public officials to soften their rhetoric regarding the officer-involved shooting of Jacob Blake this past Sunday.
Gov. Evers has said Blake's shooting should be the beginning of a conversation about race, police reforms, and systemic racism in Wisconsin.
On Thursday, the state's chiefs of police wrote a letter in which they characterized comments made by Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes as "premature, judgmental, inflammatory and only add to the anger and divisiveness of an already dangerous situation."
Sheriff Mark Podoll, president of the Wisconsin Badger State Sheriffs' Association; Chief Kenneth Pileggi, president of the Wisconsin Chiefs of Police Association; Chief Deputy Jeff Spencer, president of the Wisconsin Sheriffs' and Deputy Sheriffs' Association; and Chief William Lamb, president of the Wisconsin Police Executive Group all signed the letter.
"The purpose of this letter is to respectfully ask that those in your administration discontinue and refrain from making statements and issuing press releases specific to the City of Kenosha Police involved shooting until the facts of the investigation are known," the chiefs said in their letter. "A continued pattern of statements and press releases based on opinion and unsubstantiated claims puts people’s lives at risk. These are not peaceful protests. There have already been two deaths and many injuries."
Lt. Gov. Barnes has, perhaps, made the most inflammatory remarks after Blake's shooting.
"This wasn't bad police work," Barnes said Monday. "This felt like some sort of vendetta taken out on a member of our community."
The chiefs say those kind of comments are putting law enforcement lives at risk.
Neither Barnes nor Evers has commented on Wednesday's announcement by Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul that Blake subsequently admitted to having a knife in his possession, and had also fought off a police taser just before he reached into his car and was shot.
In the meantime, Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced that National Guard troops from Arizona, Michigan, and Alabama will join Wisconsin National Guard troops on the ground in Kenosha.
"Any National Guard troops from other states mobilized to support Wisconsin would do so in a State Active Duty status – not in a federal status," Evers' office said in a statement. "Those troops would fall under the operational control of Wisconsin’s adjutant general during their mobilization, but remain under their respective State’s administrative control."
Gov. Evers has not said how many more National Guard troops are being sent to Kenosha after deploying 500 Wisconsin National Guard troops there on Wednesday. President Trump said on Twitter that he has 2,000 more to send to the city.
The troops are being sent to Kenohsa to help keep the peace after the shooting of Blake. Video shows Blake resisting arrest, then reaching into his car. That's when an officer shot Blake in the back seven times. Blake is still in the hospital. Blake's father earlier this week said his son may never walk again.