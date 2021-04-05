(The Center Square) – Local races dominate the ballot for Tuesday’s Election Day.
Voters across Wisconsin will choose new school board members.
The biggest statewide race is the race for state superintendent.
Democrat Jill Underly is running against Republican Deborah Kerr in what is officially a nonpartisan race. The contest flew under the radar for most of the winter, in part because there was a crowded field for the February primary, and in part because Kerr didn’t have the money to launch TV ads.
The latest campaign finance reports showed Underly dominating the fundraising aspect of the race. Through the end of March, records show Underly raised $1.16 million. That is more than all other superintendent candidates raised, going back to 2009, combined. Kerr raised just under $100,000. Most of Underly’s money, including $40,000 from the Democratic Party of Wisconsin, came from political action committees. Most of Kerr’s money came from individual donors.
The biggest split on issues in the race comes down to school choice and fully reopening schools in Wisconsin. Kerr supports both. Underly does not.
Voters in southeast Wisconsin will also choose a judge for the Second District Court of Appeals. Current judge, and Gov. Evers’ appointee, Jeff Davis is running against Republican judge Shelly Grogan. That race has seen accusations of carpetbagging against Davis, and back-and-forth over endorsements.
There are also Court of Appeals elections in the first and third districts.
And there are special elections for an Assembly seat north of Green Bay, and a Senate seat in southeast Wisconsin. Those races are not expected to be close.
Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. Election managers say everyone needs to bring a voter ID in order to cast their ballot.