(The Center Square) – A Republican state senator says Gov. Tony Evers is once again making his contempt for small businesses clear.
Sen. Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, on Thursday said a report that the governor is planning to publicly identify bars, restaurants and other businesses with two or more positive coronavirus tests goes too far.
"According to a recent report, the Evers Department of Health Services is planning to publicly shame businesses with two or more positive cases by posting their names to a DHS site," Kapenga said. "If true, this could be the final nail in the coffin for many small businesses struggling to stay afloat."
Empower Wisconsin reported on Thursday that Evers' office plans to announce the public notification plan on Friday, just before the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
“As businesses continue to struggle with the impact of COVID-19 and the mandated shutdown of their operations, the governor is planning yet another roadblock to their recovery," Kapenga added.
The story says that Evers' office refused to confirm or deny the report of the pending public naming push.
Evers fought to keep his Safer at Home order in place through the end of May, but the Wisconsin Supreme Court stopped him. As opposed to hammering out new guidelines for reopening the state, the governor declined to work with Republican lawmakers and gave up on coronavirus recommendations altogether. He called the process to work with lawmakers a "waste of time."
"The Republicans made it very clear that they don't believe a statewide approach is the right way to go," Evers said in May. "They also made it clear that they don't believe that any restrictions are advisable."
On Thursday, Kapenga said no one in Wisconsin should be surprised that the governor is looking to take out his frustration on businesses across the state.
“Never in our state’s history have we seen a governor so committed to destroying small business," Kapenga said. "He couldn’t use his power to directly shut them down, so he’s moving to the next best thing. I expect nothing less from someone whose first act as governor was to replace ‘open for business’ signs with his own name.”