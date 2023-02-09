(The Center Square) – Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol are once again calling for one of the state’s Republican election commissioners to be replaced, but they are bringing the Republican National Convention into the discussion.
A group of Democrats on Thursday sent a letter to the top Republican in the Wisconsin Senate asking that he replace Bob Spindell.
“Spindell does not reflect Wisconsin’s values and is a danger to our Democracy,” the letter states.
Sen. Chris Larson, D-Milwaukee, then took to Twitter to try and tie Spindell to Milwaukee’s Republicans National Convention and to voter suppression.
“It makes you wonder if when the National Republican Party comes to Milwaukee for their convention, they won’t all be encouraging the suppression of Black and Hispanic voters while again openly contemplating the overthrow of our democracy,” Larson said in a tweet.
Democrats have been after Spindell for weeks, following his comments about speaking with Black voters in Milwaukee before the November election.
"We must remember, in the strategy of things, it is often extremely difficult & hard to convert a hard core, long term generation type Democrat to all of a sudden, bring himself or herself around to vote for a Republican. However, by our Republican efforts, pointing out strongly, how the Democrat Candidates are worse than or certainly no better than their perception of the Republican Candidates, at all levels, they hopefully cannot bring themselves to vote for either one," Spindell wrote in a memo. "In a Democrat City or Democrat County where up to 80% of the people are voting for the Democrats – that’s a good thing and helped insure that Sen. Johnson got over the goal line."
Democrats at the Wisconsin Capitol say Spindell is bragging about lowering the black vote in Milwaukee. Spindell has said his comments meant nothing of the sort.
The Republican National Convention is, of course, scheduled to come to Milwaukee in July of 2024.
“Why are some Milwaukee politicians giving these guys the platform of our great community to hold their convention when Republicans repeatedly fail to clear these wildly low standards, exactly?” Larson asked on Twitter.
Spindell has said he will not resign, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has so far ignored the calls for him to replace Spindell.