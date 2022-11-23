(The Center Square) – Wisconsin Republicans are losing one of their longtime leaders in the state Senate.
Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, is retiring. Darling has been in the Senate in Madison since 1992. She made her announcement on Wednesday.
“As the longest-serving woman to co-chair the Joint Committee on Finance, I made sure each and every dollar was spent prudently knowing this money comes from the hardworking people of our state. Our state finances went from massive projected deficits to real surpluses. This was not by chance or accident. I followed the same principles my parents taught me and the same ones Wisconsin families follow every day,” Darling said in a statement. “Service comes with sacrifices. I look forward to staying active in the community and spending more time with my grandchildren, family, and friends. It is time for someone else to take up the mantle, build on these successes, and continue moving Wisconsin forward.”
Darling served on the powerful, budget-writing Joint Finance Committee, and wrote more than 200 pieces of legislation that went on to become law during her time.
Milwaukee Magazine named Senator Darling one of the Most Influential People in Milwaukee. The magazine declared her as “arguably the most powerful woman in state government.”
Darling’s replacement will be chosen during a special election, likely next spring.