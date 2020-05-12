(The Center Square) – One suburban Milwaukee state representative says it's time to stop looking to the state for a one-size-fits-all approach to the coronavirus.
Rep. Rob Hutton, R-Brookfield, suggested that counties take over the next steps.
"Local health departments are uniquely positioned to be able to effectively address the specific challenges facing their own community as a result of COVID-19," Hutton said. "In fact, several counties including Dane, Milwaukee, and Washington have already started taking steps to localize their approach to the pandemic when the State order expires."
Hutton said the state of Wisconsin should continue to work with the federal government, as well as work on bigger issues like buying personal protection equipment. But he said local and county health departments should "address continuing concerns in their communities."
Hutton is not a fan of Gov. Tony Evers' Safer at Home order. He said the governor's order ignores the impact of closing the state down, and focuses too much on what might happen.
"We should not be seeking to replace the Safer at Home order with another plan based on complicated, confusing, and nearly impossible standards," Hutton added.
Hutton said Wisconsin cannot stay locked in a fight over whether to stay home or whether to reopen. Rather, he said there needs to be an agreement on how to move forward while addressing the concerns of both camps.
"Wisconsin employers, business owners, and entrepreneurs will not rush wildly back. They will not forego the safety of their co-workers and customers," Hutton said. "Instead, guided by the confluence of self-interest and the welfare of others, they will begin to put our economic engine back together in a measured and responsible fashion. Without a healthy economy, there can be no robust battle against the virus."