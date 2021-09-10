(The Center Square) – Special Counsel Mike Gableman voiced concerns in a Sept. 9 letter regarding election integrity that he sent to the Wisconsin Election Commission.
"I hereby request that you and your office preserve any and all records and evidence … including but not limited to information retained on any and all voting machines" such as "metadata, router information, and/or access logs," Gableman stated in a letter addressed to WEC Chairperson Meagan Wolfe, according to a news release.
Gableman asked the commission to send his office “any information” regarding “intentional or unintentional destruction of records” between the November 3, 2020 election and the date of the notice.
Gableman said his request includes information regarding any “otherwise routine software updates to election systems that might have in the past or will in the future corrupt or erase and/or otherwise compromise relevant records, or which might obstruct examination and investigation.”
“The Special Counsel sent the letter in response to growing concerns that updates initiated by machine vendors could corrupt or destroy critical information and evidence regarding whether voting machines properly operated during the 2020 general election,” the release said. “The letter makes clear that such actions would interfere with the Office of Special Counsel investigation.”
Gableman announced the launch of the Office of Special Counsel Sept. 8 and its investigation of the November 2020 election to “ensure the integrity and security” of future elections in the state.
On Aug. 31, Wisconsin Assembly Speaker Robin Vos approved funding and Gableman’s leadership for the Office of Special Counsel’s investigation of the November 2020 election “to ensure that all future Wisconsin elections are transparent, inclusive, and accountable,” which has already retained experts and conducted interviews with witnesses, a Sept. 8 news release said.
“To that end, we will assess what should have happened and what did happen in the November 2020 election so that no one in Wisconsin has to doubt that their vote counts and will be included in the totals going forward,” Gableman said in the Sept. 8 release.
Upon completion of the investigation, the office will send a report to Vos and Wisconsin residents that will “provide a comprehensive accounting” of the November 2020 election proceedings.
"I do not approach this investigation with any presumptions in mind,” Gableman said in the Sept. 8 release. “This office will go where the evidence takes us and will not be conducted on a political timetable. To preserve the integrity of the investigation, certain details will not be released when doing so might harm the integrity of the investigation.”
Gableman, a Republican, previously served as a Wisconsin Supreme Court justice.