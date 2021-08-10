(The Center Square) – Mask requirements will vary for kids across southeast Wisconsin returning to class this fall.
Several schools in and around Waukesha County decided on their mask rules Monday night.
West Allis and Wauwatosa schools both agreed to require kids and teachers to wear masks, regardless of whether they’ve been vaccinated.
Oak Creek’s school board voted to make masks optional to start the new school year.
School leaders in Burlington were going to decide on a mask policy, but backed-off as dozens of parents argued against mandatory masks.
The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction added to the debate Monday when it “strongly suggested” that schools require masks for all students and teachers.
“I know many students and families desire in-person learning and a safe return to the classroom this fall,” State Superintendent Jill Underly said. “We want schools open for in-person instruction. And we want to keep kids, educators, and families safe. The joint guidance we are strongly recommending districts follow provides a roadmap for a safe return to in-person school.”
DPI cannot require local schools to adopt mask mandates, because it does not have the authority.
Many of Wisconsin’s largest school districts have already agreed to have at least some kids wear masks this fall. Milwaukee and Madison public schools are requiring all kids and teachers to mask-up, while Green Bay public schools are requiring younger students wear masks.
More schools are expected to decide their mask rules in the coming days, and the rules could change once a school board votes.
Elmbrook Schools, which are set to vote on a mask policy Tuesday night, states in its return to school plan: "The district reserves the right to require masks if a significant community or school outbreak of COVID-19 occurs."