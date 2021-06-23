(The Center Square) – One of Wisconsin's main police reform goals is now law, but the state senator who wrote the state’s new ban on chokeholds is wondering why Gov. Tony Evers didn’t make a bigger deal out of it.
Evers on Tuesday signed a series of police reforms, including a new law that bans chokeholds unless a police officer’s life is in danger.
The governor signed the new laws and sent his statement to the legislature. He didn’t invite lawmakers, law enforcement leaders, or police reform advocates to a bill signing ceremony.
"These bills are part of a package of bipartisan policing changes and are only a small step toward making meaningful progress for a more just, equitable, and safer state for everyone,” the governor said in his signing statement. “Although I am signing these bills, I have and will continue to urge the Legislature to take more meaningful action.”
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, questioned why the governor signed the bipartisan ban in private.
“It is curious, however, that rather than celebrate the Republicans and Democrats coming to agreement on these bills, Gov. Evers signed these bills in private with no notice,” Wanggaard said Tuesday. “Instead, he puts out a statement complaining that he didn’t get everything he wanted and advocating for ideas that make every man, woman and child, regardless of race, less safe.”
Wanggaard is shepherding several police reform plans through the Capitol. He says Wisconsin may see 15 new police reform laws before all is said and done.
“I am proud to have worked with my colleagues, including Senators Lena Taylor (D-Milwaukee) and Alberta Darling (R-River Hills), to introduce these bipartisan bills to improve policing in Wisconsin,” Wanggaard added.
He questioned why Gov. Evers didn’t or could give Republicans the same kind of credit.
“For someone who claims he wants Republicans and Democrats to work together to improve Wisconsin, he once again shows otherwise,” Wanggaard said.