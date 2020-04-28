(The Center Square) – The state senator who questioned Gov. Tony Evers’ Safer at Home plan says he has more questions.
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said the governor answered his first set of questions about the future of the order that keeps people at home and keeps businesses closed. But Wanggaard says he has new questions.
"I appreciate the governor sharing his insights into his decision-making process. It is clear that he has put at least some thought into his decision-making," Wanggaard said. "But Evers response, as far as it goes, shows the frightening results of his decisions."
Last week, Wanggaard sent Gov. Evers a list of 25 questions about how the governor's Safer at Home came into being, is working, and will work going forward.
Wanggaard's biggest question is when will Wisconsin get back to normal. He doesn't like Evers' answer.
“It appears that Evers’ is actively thinking about extending Safer at Home into and possibly through the summer at the cost of almost three-quarters of a million people losing their jobs," Wanggaard said. "Given his admission that the length of Safer-at-Home has no impact on lessening a substantial peak overwhelming hospitals, substantially extending the Safer-at-Home order makes little sense."
Wanggaard said the people of Wisconsin deserve to have answers about what the governor is planning to do about spiking unemployment.
“It’s disturbing to know that the governor apparently realizes that his order is costing four times more jobs than the Great Recession, and that he is literally doubling down the Safer-at-Home order," Wanggaard added.
Wanggaard says he wants the governor to work with the legislature and the state's business community on a new plan to reopen the state quickly and safely.