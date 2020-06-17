(The Center Square) – Despite hundreds of new people on the Wisconsin unemployment office payroll, a lawmaker says the people who need unemployment checks are still waiting.
Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, on Tuesday demanded answers from the Department of Workforce Development (DWD).
“People needed help months ago, not a month from now,” Wanggaard said. “Initial claims are decreasing, the UI surge has ebbed. I know DWD was overwhelmed at the beginning of this pandemic. That was understandable. But it’s been three months. It should be getting better, but it’s worse than ever.”
Wanggaard's demands come after DWD told lawmakers that people who call the unemployment helpline will not hear a response for “approximately four to five weeks in most cases.”
DWD also said approximately 860,000 unemployment claims, nearly one out of every four, have not been paid.
“What the hell is going on over there?” Wanggaard said. “They’ve had three months to fix this problem. They’ve added hundreds of workers. The more people they add, the worse the situation is getting. It’s completely unacceptable.”
DWD told lawmakers they have hired 200 more unemployment call center employees. There are also another 300 people who will be "processing and adjudicating" claims by the end of June.
DWD has blamed its troubles on a flood of unemployment claims and its antiquated computer system.
“This goes way beyond an old computer program. This is pathetic management and leadership," Wanggaard said. "I wouldn’t tolerate it among my staff and I don’t think anyone else would either. Someone in the administration needs to take ownership of this, and get this corrected yesterday. Governor [Tony] Evers needs to get this fixed.”