(The Center Square) – A Republican lawmaker says it's time for the woman who attempted to extend Wisconsin's Safer at Home order to go.
Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, is calling for Health Secretary-designee Andrea Palm to resign.
Palm has directed much of Wisconsin's response to the coronavirus. She issued the order to extend it to Memorial Day weekend. The Wisconsin Supreme Court on Wednesday said she did not have the power to do that.
“The recent Supreme Court ruling confirmed that Ms. Palm’s power grab exceeded her authority. Her shotgun approach to lock down Wisconsin has produced disastrous consequences," Tiffany said in a statement.
Tiffany, who this week won the special election for Congress in the northwoods, didn't mince words and injected politics into his criticism.
"New data shows us how we can make a targeted response to the Wuhan virus, but Ms. Palm will hear none of it," Tiffany said. "A native New Yorker, ally of Hillary Clinton’s, and Washington, D.C. insider, Ms. Palm understands very little of our Midwestern values or how her decisions have devastated our way of life."
Palm also made some of the most dramatic pronouncements about what the virus would do to Wisconsin. In late March, she predicted 22,000 positive cases and 1,500 deaths by April 8. That never happened. Palm also predicted that in-person voting in last month's election would lead to a spike in coronavirus cases and a spike in deaths. That, too, didn't happen.
“Wisconsin’s economy and health care system are collapsing. Small businesses are closing their doors for good. Tens of thousands of people are struggling to apply for unemployment in an attempt to survive the storm she caused," Tiffany said. “Ms. Palm came here as Governor Evers’ hired gun, and she will leave with Wisconsin’s corpse if she continues.”