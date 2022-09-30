(The Center Square) – This is not a good sign for the future relationship between Milwaukee’s mayor and the state legislature.
Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, on Friday said he has major problems with the latest revelations about Milwaukee’s get-out-the-vote effort this fall.
Newly released text messages between Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson and a Democratic Party operative named Sachin Chheda show a pattern of outright collaboration on the Milwaukee Votes 2022 effort.
“The records make clear there was a meeting to coordinate Mayor Johnson’s remarks at his press conference with Chheda as some go-between,” Stroebel explained. “Mayor Johnson immediately turned to Chheda for a ‘suggested answer’ on explaining where the money is coming from.”
Milwaukee’s mayor raised eyebrows earlier this month when he announced city support for the get-out-the-vote effort. His office almost immediately said a non-profit called GPS Impact would be doing the work, and that no city money would be used.
The texts also show Chheda directed the messaging for the get-out-the-vote effort away from GPS Impact partner Melissa Baldauff. She previously worked in Gov. Tony Evers’ office.
“Our funders do not want us to refer folks to Melissa after all,” Chheda asked in the texts.
He also said that “When I don’t have information we can’t coordinate.”
Stroebel said Wisconsin voters and taxpayers only have “a glimpse of the whole story” from the texts.
Stroebel, like many Republican lawmakers in Wisconsin, has questions about the city of Milwaukee and the very pro-Democrat GPS Impact working together. But on Friday, he said his issues go beyond the get-out-the-vote effort.
“Mayor Johnson has spoken with me, and many other legislative Republicans, claiming Milwaukee wants a better relationship with the legislature,” Stroebel explained. “Given public criticism, legislation and lawsuits surrounding municipalities and the use of private funds since the summer of 2020, it is difficult to fathom a less conciliatory course of action than to walk up to, or past, the legal line and coordinate with known partisans on election turnout.”
Johnson has said since becoming mayor that he will be looking to state lawmakers for help with everything from crime, to the city’s pension bubble, to more state aid, and for the ability to raise local taxes.
“The two Milwaukee constants continue,” Stroebel added. “One, high crime that requires leadership. And two, requests for more money. The more things change, the more they stay the same in Milwaukee.”