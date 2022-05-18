(The Center Square) – There’s now an official request for lawmakers to come back to Madison and fire the head of Wisconsin’s parole board.
Sen. Roger Roth, R-Appleton, on Wednesday called for an extraordinary session to dismiss Parole Board Commissioner John Tate.
“That Commissioner Tate even entertained the idea, let alone approved the parole of a convicted murderer who stabbed his wife 42 times, in front of one of his children, is an affront to justice and displays an appalling lack of understanding of the purpose of the parole system,” Roth said.
The parole board back in April approved an early release for Douglas Balsewicz. He was convicted of murdering his then wife in 1997. Police in West Allis said it was a brutal crime.
Balsewicz was sentenced to 80 years in prison, but the parole board agreed to release him after serving just 25 years.
The decision brought immediate criticism from Republican lawmakers and the victim’s family.
Gov. Tony Evers last Friday asked Tate to reconsider his decision. Tate revoked Balsewicz’s parole the same day.
Roth said that’s not good enough.
“I am calling on my colleagues in the legislature to come into extraordinary session to vote down his confirmation and remove him from his position.”
Evers nominated Tate for the job as parole board chief, but the Republican-controlled Senate has not confirmed him yet.
But it doesn’t look like lawmakers will be coming back to Madison to vote against Tate.
Reports say Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu instead wants to use Tate to highlight Gov. Evers’ record on crime during this year’s election.
“Wisconsin needs a new governor–plain and simple. This near-miss parole issue highlights that fact once again. The State Senate will not bail Tony Evers out from his soft-on-crime record. He should either withdraw his appointment or have to answer to the voters,” LeMahieu told Wisconsin Right Now.
Roth doesn’t want to wait until after Evers faces the voters.
“We already know Tate’s judgment is bad, and what’s to stop him from letting more criminals out before election day, that's on us,” Roth told The Center Square. “We have the opportunity to hold Gov. Evers accountable for his bad policy on public safety. And I for one will not abdicate that.”