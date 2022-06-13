(The Center Square) – State Sen. Roger Roth is happy to see the head of Wisconsin’s Parole Board resign. But he says the policies that drove John Tate’s parole decisions aren’t going away just yet.
Tate resigned on Friday.
"It has been the honor of a lifetime to serve the State of Wisconsin in this capacity and attempt to put into practice the values of hope and redemption,” Tate said in his resignation letter.
Tate came under fire from Wisconsin Republicans after approving an early release for Douglas Balsewicz who was convicted of brutally stabbing his former wife, Johanna, back in 1997.
Roth, R-Appleton, back in May called for a special session to fire Tate after Balsewicz’s parole became known.
On Monday, Roth told The Center Square it is good that Tate is gone. But things won’t change much at the Parole Board because Gov. Tony Evers is still in the governor’s mansion.
“Tate was only acting upon Gov. Evers’ policies,” Roth said. “Gov. Evers made a campaign promise four years ago that he was going to cut Wisconsin’s prison population in half. You can’t do that without letting out violent criminals.”
It’s not just Balsewicz’s early release, which was ultimately canceled, that brought criticism.
“We’ve also seen that Tate has let out cop killers, and who knows who else. We are only beginning to find out right now the extent of his record,” Roth added.
Tate defended his record in his resignation letter.
"The Parole-eligible population under my tenure has largely consisted of people who had done terrible, harmful things," Tate wrote. "My purpose as Parole Chair was not to inflict more punishment or be the agent of vengeance, but to assess and determine if these men and women had indeed become more than the harm they committed."
Roth, who is running for Lt. Gov. as a Republican, said the real answer is for Wisconsin to get tough on crime once again.
“If we are going to be a state that can thrive economically, it has to be predicated on public safety,” Roth said.