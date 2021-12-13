(The Center Square) – One Wisconsin Republican is calling to wrap up the investigation into last year’s election.
Sen Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, on Monday told reporters at the statehouse there is no evidence of fraud, that the 2020 election was safe and secure, and that the continued investigations into last year’s vote are nothing more than politics.
“[The investigation] keeps jazzing-up the people who think they know what they are talking about, and they don’t,” Berneier said. “My advice is would be to have Mr. Gablemen wrap-up soon rather than later. Because the longer we keep this up, the more harm we’re going to do for Republicans.”
Bernier is the highest profile Republican lawmaker to go on the record against Gableman’s investigation.
On Monday she was joined by out-of-state lawyers Bob Bauer and Ben Ginsberg, along with the Center for Election Innovation & Research to criticize Gableman’s probe.
Bauer said Wisconsin’s election investigation is very similar to the election audit in Arizona that also didn’t find any evidence of wide-spread fraud in 2020.
“[This is] an example of what we’ve seen in other states of pseudo-audits being organized for partisan political purposes for those who do not have the wherewithal to meet any kind of standards whatsoever, that are currently provided for by law,” Bauer explained.
Gableman is focused on the so-called Zuckerbucks. The $8.8 million that went to Milwaukee, Madison, Green Bay, Racine, and Kenosha.
The Wisconsin Elections Commission last week said that money is not technically illegal under Wisconsin law.
Bauer and the CEIR say Wisconsin lawmakers can make those kinds of donations illegal in the future, but there is nothing that can be done about what happened last year.
Gableman has said for months that he’s not looking to overturn the 2020 election. He says he simply wants to know what happened, and see if there are changes that need to be made heading into 2022 or 2024.