(The Center Square) – More parents in Wisconsin are getting behind the idea of school choice.
The latest Marquette Law School Poll shows 58% of voters in the state support the idea of ending limits on vouchers for private or religious schools. That would open up school choice to more than just low-income families in many parts of Wisconsin. The poll says 33% of voters oppose the idea.
Jim Bender with School Choice Wisconsin says those numbers are similar to what his group saw earlier this year.
“It’s not necessarily surprising but, but it is reassuring,” Bender told The Center Square.
Justin Moralez with the American Federation for Children says the poll shows that Gov. Tony Evers opposes something that a majority of parents in the state want.
“Hard-working parents across the state are saying loud and clear that they want more educational options, and Evers is ignoring them,” Moralez said.
Earlier this month, Evers vetoed Assembly Bill 970, which would have expanded school choice by making all parents in the state eligible for vouchers.
The governor claimed in his veto message that he didn’t want to see property taxes raised to make-up for the costs of the plan.
Bender said the governor can oppose school choice all he wants, but he can’t ignore parents forever.
“The parental awakening is here to stay. Regular people support more parental control, transparency and options in education. Those that occupy a segment on the left and inside the education establishment will always oppose parental empowerment, because that threatens the power and control they currently have over education,” Bender explained. “Going forward, it is not just about school choice, but anywhere parents interact with education. We would like to see enrollment windows expanded; an easy ability to transfer schools; the ability to unbundle academic coursework and on and on.”