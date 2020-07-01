(The Center Square) – More than 100,000 people likely will stay on Wisconsin's voter rolls through Election Day in November, despite questions about where they live and if they can legally vote.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court late Tuesday decided that it will not hear arguments in the state's voter purge lawsuit until September. That means a decision in the case may not come until after January.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty sued in October, asking a judge to order the Wisconsin Election Commission to remove 230,000 voters from the system because of address questions. That number is now down to about 130,000.
An Ozaukee County judge ruled in WILL's favor, but the Election Commission refused to act.
The Wisconsin Supreme Court eventually agreed to hear the case. On Tuesday, the justices voted, 5-2, to add the case to its regular schedule. That means arguments will come no later than Sept. 29.
The two "no" votes came from two conservatives, Justice Rebecca Bradley and Justice Daniel Kelly.
Bradley wrote what the decision means in practical terms.
“Under this court’s typical briefing and oral argument schedule, the people of Wisconsin would most likely not receive a decision in this case until after every single one of Wisconsin’s 2020 elections has come and gone,” Bradley wrote. “The majority’s unusual order delaying oral argument in this case until at least September 29, 2020, renders a timely decision impossible.”
Questions about the accuracy of the state's voter list will take on new importance this fall. The state's Election Commission is preparing to send an absentee ballot application to almost every voter in the state. Commissioners have promised not to send those applications to the voters in question in the Supreme Court case.