(The Center Square) – A jury found Kyle Rittenhouse not guilty Friday on all five counts against him in the 2020 shootings in Kenosha that killed two men and injured another.
Rittenhouse broke down in tears as the not guilty verdicts were being read, one by one.
Judge Bruce Schroeder ordered him released from custody.
Rittenhouse, 18, faced life in prison if he was convicted of the most serious count, first degree reckless homicide. Throughout the trial, Rittenhouse and his defense attorneys argued self defense.
Rittenhouse also was acquitted of first degree intentional homicide, two counts of first degree recklessly endangering safety and attempted first degree intentional homicide.
The shootings occurred during Kenosha’s final night of violence in August 2020 in the wake of a police shooting of Jacob Blake, who is Black. A Kenosha police officer shot and wounded Blake on Aug. 23, 2020. Police were trying to arrest Blake that day for violating an order of protection. He was at his ex-girlfriend’s home. She had accused Blake of sexual assault not long before.
Rioting broke out in Kenosha in the nights after the police shooting.
Rittenhouse, an Illinois resident who was 17 at the time, said he and a friend traveled to Kenosha to protect local businesses from rioters and provide medical assistance to anyone needing it during the unrest. Armed with an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle, Rittenhouse shot and killed two men – Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber – and injured a third, Gaige Grosskreut.
Rittenhouse said the men attacked him and he was acting in self-defense.
Schroeder dismissed Monday a misdemeanor charge of illegal possession of a weapon by a person under 18 against Rittenhouse.
Rittenhouse took the stand last week and said he fired only because he feared for his life. Video from the scene showed Rosenbaum chasing Rittenhouse through a parking lot and throwing a plastic bag at him. Shortly after the Rosenbaum shooting, video showed Rittenhouse running and tripping. Huber lunged at Rittenhouse and a swung a skateboard at his head. Grosskreutz admitted on the stand that he pointed his handgun at Rittenhouse before Rittenhouse shot and injured Grosskreutz.
Prosecutors argued that Rittenhouse lost his claim to self defense because he showed up in Kenosha on that night with a rifle.
Rittenhouse’s lawyers said it was legal for Rittenhouse to have the rifle, and argued it was illegal for the crowd to attack Rittenhouse.
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers ordered 500 National Guard troops to be ready to move into Kenosha if protests or violence break out as a result of the verdict.