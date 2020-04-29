(The Center Square) – Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol finally agree with Gov. Tony Evers.
Republicans on Wednesday applauded the governor's decisions to cut spending in state agencies by 5 percent.
"This is a smart, proactive move by the administration," Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said in a statement. "While we don’t know the complete picture for the state’s finances yet, we know it’s not going to be good."
Evers' office on Tuesday informed state employees in an email of the pending 5 percent cut.
"The COVID-19 pandemic has had a fundamental impact on virtually every aspect of life, including how government operates," the email begins. "We are doing things differently every day, and circumstances may dictate that we continue to operate differently for an extended period of time."
Evers did not specify whether the 5 percent spending cut will be across the board, or a general cut in state spending. The price tag for the spending cut is about $70 million.
State Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, on Wednesday said the 5 percent cut is just a first step.
“While we don’t fully know the impact the Governor’s stay at home order will have on state finances, we can only assume it will have a dramatic effect,” Nygren said. “The Governor himself has cited $2 billion in revenue losses. That’s why I believe much more will need to be done. We should begin looking at freezing finances in the second year of the [state budget].”
There are no plans, as of yet, to furlough state workers to help meet the spending cut goal.
There are, however, plans to furlough workers in the University of Wisconsin System.
UW-Madison Chancellor Rebecca Blank on Wednesday said workers will be furloughed anywhere between three and six days between May and October.
Other campuses across the UW System announced furloughs for their workers earlier this month.
Evers on Wednesday said the state is not "wasting time" in trying to cut off any impact of the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus restrictions.
The email to state workers said pretty much the same thing.
"People across our state – and in state government – are hurting, these are challenging days. We do not take these or any other steps lightly and will do everything we can to limit ongoing impact on all the state employees who continue to provide great service, but we also know that waiting any longer to institute cost savings could have an even greater impact on our state’s workforce in the months to come," the email said.