(The Center Square) – There’s talk of more “conservative solutions” from the Republican lawmakers who will write Wisconsin’s next state budget.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Monday announced the members of the powerful, budget-writing Joint Finance Committee.
He reappointed Rep. Terry Katsma, R-Oostburg, Rep. Shannon Zimmerman, R-River Falls, Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, and Rep. Jessie Rodriguez, R-Oak Creek to serve another term. Vos added Rep. Alex Dallman, R-Green Lake, to replace Rep. Amy Loudenbeck who gave-up a shot at reelection to run for Secretary of State.
“We can be assured they’ll work diligently to craft conservative solutions to the fiscal issues our state is currently facing,” Vos said in a statement.
On Friday, Vos named Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, to be the Assembly lead at JFC.
Born, on Twitter, also talked about finding more conservative solutions in the next state budget.
“Over the past two years we've made important investments in the priorities of Wisconsinites, including a historic tax cut and funding for broadband, healthcare and roads,” Born said in a Tweet. “We have a great team that is well-positioned to continue responsible fiscal management for the taxpayers of Wisconsin.”
Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu has not yet named his members of the committee. He will need to replace two Senators. Both Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, and Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, decided not to run again in the fall.
Democratic leaders haven’t named their minority members yet either.
The new Joint Committee on Finance will begin its work on Wisconsin’s new, two-year state budget after the legislature comes back to the Capitol in January.