(The Center Square) – Republican lawmakers say they are not surprised by the latest numbers that show Wisconsin has only spent a fraction of its federal stimulus money for schools.
The U.S. Department of Education is reporting that Wisconsin has spent just 17% of the $3 billion it has to spend on public schools and the University of Wisconsin.
“The governor has spent 17% of our stimulus money,” Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield said. “That means 83% of it is still sitting in the bank.”
“Gov. Evers certainly has a track record of being disorganized and inefficient in rolling out the federal stimulus dollars outside of K-12,” Sen. Duey Stroebel, R-Cedarburg, told The Center Square.
The spending report comes just one week after the governor called for a special session to try and push lawmakers into spending more state money on schools.
Stroebel and Kooyenga both say there’s plenty of money available for schools. They say the new report shows the governor simply isn’t spending it.
“One thing that has been overlooked is the fact that the allowable uses of these funds are incredibly broad with very few strings attached by the federal government,” Stroebel said. “Schools basically have free rein on how they spend these federal funds. There is no prohibition on school districts using the federal funds to supplant existing funds. This is very uncommon with federal grants-in-aid.”
Kooyenga said the governor’s math simply doesn’t add-up.
“There’s record money available,” Kooyenga told The Center Square Wednesday.
Republicans tried to force some oversight over how the governor could spend the education money, and the rest of Wisconsin’s billions of dollars in stimulus money. But Gov. Evers vetoed that plan earlier this spring.
“The governor hasn’t been transparent on where he is going to spend it. He pushed the legislature out,” Kooyenga added.
Wisconsin, like all states, has up to three years to spend its stimulus money.