(The Center Square) – Republicans in Wisconsin are not letting the two-year anniversary of Jacob Blake’s shooting, and Gov. Tony Evers’ reaction to it, go unnoticed.
It was on August 23, 2020, that a Kenosha police officer shot Blake in the back after Blake fought with officers, shrugged off a Taser, went to get into his ex-girlfriend's SUV, and finally reached for a knife.
That shooting touched off three days of protests and riots that left Kenosha burned and battered.
“Tony Evers has failed us. He consistently provides weak leadership,” Republican candidate for governor Tim Michels said Tuesday.
Michels held a roundtable event in Kenosha to mark the anniversary of Blake’s shootings, as well as the start of the riots in Kenosha.
“Is it any wonder why Governor Evers desperately wants to change the subject and talk about anything other than Kenosha today?” Michels added in a Tweet.
Michels used Evers’ “no regrets” comments in a new campaign commercial that hammers the governor for his response to the shooting and the riots.
Evers at the time blamed the police for Blake’s shooting.
"Tonight, Jacob Blake was shot in the back multiple times, in broad daylight, in Kenosha, Wisconsin," the governor wrote after the shooting in 2020. "While we do not have all of the details yet, what we know for certain is that he is not the first Black man or person to have been shot or injured or mercilessly killed at the hands of individuals in law enforcement in our state or our country."
Evers continued: "We stand with all those who have and continue to demand justice, equity, and accountability for Black lives in our country – lives like those of George Floyd, of Breonna Taylor, Tony Robinson, Dontre Hamilton, Ernest Lacy, and Sylville Smith. And we stand against excessive use of force and immediate escalation when engaging with Black Wisconsinites."
Wisconsin Republican Party Chairman Paul Farrow also called out the governor for his original comments about the shooting and the riots that followed, as well as his silence on this two-year anniversary.
“When the people of Kenosha needed a steady hand, Evers answered by playing politics, inflaming tensions, blaming law enforcement, and refusing federal help while the city burned,” Farrow said in a statement.
Gov. Evers was silent about the anniversary of Blake’s shooting on Tuesday.