(The Center Square) – If passed into law, a new proposal at the Wisconsin Capitol would stop local prosecutors from dismissing gun possession charges unless it’s in the “public’s interest.”
The Senate’s Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety held a hearing on the plan, SB 852, on Tuesday.
“We are seeing violent crimes that are occurring, and they’re happening with firearms. And these are illegal firearms in 99% of the cases that are causing the problems,” Sen. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, said Tuesday. “If we deal that away as one of the first things so we don’t have to do an in-depth trial, that doesn’t make sense.”
The proposal would force local district attorneys to get a judge’s permission before dismissing an illegal gun charge. But there are some conditions.
“The court may approve the dismissal or amendment only if the court finds the action is consistent with the public's interest in deterring the possession of firearms by violent felons and with the legislature's intention to vigorously prosecute violent felons who illegally possess a firearm,” the legislation reads.
Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee warned that getting tougher on felons who are caught with illegal guns will lead to more people in jail, more people in prison, and longer waits for trials.
“We are not going to mass-incarcerate our way out of this,” Taylor told lawmakers.
Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, said getting tougher on crime is better than the alternative, and better than what is frequently happening in the state right now.
"There have to be consequences for crime, if not then people think they can commit crimes and get away with them,” Sen. Darling fired back.
Wanggaard said it is not going to be easy to solve Wisconsin’s problem with spiking violent crimes, and he said one piece of legislation isn’t going to solve all of the state’s problems.
But, he said, lawmakers must do something to make the people of the state feel safe.
“Because if you don’t feel safe,” Wanggaard said. “We don’t have any freedom.”