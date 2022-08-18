(The Center Square) – The Republicans who control the Wisconsin legislature aren’t ready to spend the state’s opioid settlement how the governor wants.
The legislature’s Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday paused Gov. Tony Evers’ opioid spending plan.
“Fighting the opioid epidemic has been a priority for Wisconsin Republicans for over a decade. We remain committed to ensuring our communities have the resources they need to help those with opioid use disorders and their families,” JFC co-chairs Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said in a statement. “We have been working with stakeholders to ensure that we are investing in impactful programs without duplicating our efforts.”
Gov. Tony Evers says the delay is unacceptable.
“The opportunity to invest millions into getting people treatment, support, and services does not come along every day,’ Evers said. “For these legislators to turn their backs on the people of Wisconsin, especially given increases in substance misuse and the mental and behavioral health challenges our state is facing today in the wake of the pandemic, it simply defies logic.”
The disagreement is not over whether to spend money to fight opioids in Wisconsin, but how to spend the money.
Gov. Evers’ plan would spend huge chunks of the state’s $31 million in settlement cash on new buildings and tribal communities.
The governor’s plan earmarks $17 million for tribes and "capital projects," while spending just $5.5 million on treatment and recovery.
Wisconsin’s Department of Health Services boss defended that spending Wednesday.
“DHS’ opioid settlement plan has been informed by Wisconsinites directly impacted by this epidemic,” said DHS Secretary-designee Karen Timberlake. “Through listening sessions, we heard feedback on our plan from nearly 600 Wisconsinites, including people living with an opioid use disorder, their families and friends, and providers. Today’s objection is blocking urgent relief our partners across the state need to help Wisconsinites suffering with opioid use disorder.”
Born and Marklein did not say just where they’d rather see the money go.
“We will swiftly improve the plan to promptly distribute these funds to help combat the opioid crisis that continues to ravage our state,” Born and Marklein added.