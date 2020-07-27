(The Center Square) – The head of the Wisconsin Republican Party is doubling-down on his questions about a killing in Milwaukee that could have been politically motivated.
Andrew Hitt, chairman of the Wisconsin Republican Party, said on Monday there are too many unanswered questions about last week's slaying of Bernell Trammell in Milwaukee.
“It has now been four days since the death of Bernell Trammell and the public still does not have any details surrounding the circumstances of Mr. Trammell’s death," Hitt said in a statement. "With the general election 99 days away and a primary in two weeks, it is imperative that the community knows if Mr. Trammell’s murder was politically motivated."
The questions linger because Trammell, who is black, had been a vocal supporter of President Donald Trump.
For decades Trammell published the eXpressions Journal, which is described as a political and spiritual publication. He had an office in Milwaukee's Riverwest neighborhood, and the windows were covered with Trump 2020 signs. Milwaukee Police say someone gunned Trammell down in front of that office in broad daylight Thursday. There are no named suspects, and, as of yet, no arrests in the case.
Hitt said because of Trammell's obvious political leanings, it is important to make sure that someone didn't kill him because of who he supported for president.
"Wisconsin voters, and especially campaign volunteers, deserve to know if they are safe while exercising their First Amendment rights," Hitt added.
Hitt also took time to point out Milwaukee is in the middle of a spike in violent crimes. The city's homicide rate is up about 150 percent from this time last year. The city's number of shootings is also up significantly.
"No matter if Trammell’s senseless murder was politically motivated or not, officials in Milwaukee, Gov. Tony Evers, Attorney General [Josh] Kaul and Mayor Tom Barrett need to do everything they can to ensure the personal safety of their citizens," Hitt said.
Milwaukee Police on Sunday told the Journal Sentinel they have not yet established a motive for Trammell's murder.