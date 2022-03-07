(The Center Square) – Gov. Tony Evers is not answering the claims of racism about Wisconsin’s new political map.
Instead he’s calling it a partial victory and hoping to move forward.
The governor answered a few questions about the new map during a news conference Monday.
"Overall, it’s a step forward. Overall, it’s not where we need to be," Evers said.
The governor’s comments came as Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol appealed to the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the map from the governor.
The Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which joined the appeal, said the new maps break the basic tenets of the Voting Rights Act.
“The issue here goes well beyond whether the maps favor Democrats or Republicans. Our government may not make decisions based on race, save for the most extreme circumstances,” WILL’s Rick Esenberg explained. “The Governor’s maps establish legislative districts in the Milwaukee-area that violate this fundamental principle.”
Evers’ map creates a seventh Black-majority district at the statehouse, would force at least six Republican lawmakers to move or run against fellow Republicans, and gives Democrats a better chance at winning two congressional seats in the state.
"I wasn’t trying to play politics, I was trying to get something through the Supreme Court of Wisconsin,” Evers said Monday. “There [weren’t] politics involved. I was trying to make sure votes count in the state.
Conservative justices on the Wisconsin Supreme Court say Evers violated the Voting Rights Act by segregating black voters into new districts.
One of the leaders of the Black Caucus at the Wisconsin Capitol last week also said the governor’s new map doesn’t help black voters.
"You can just see ‘seven’ (districts) and say, ‘That’s more.' But you have to look at the percentages of people, and African Americans in particular, in each district, and you have to look at the totality of the circumstances," Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee told a Milwaukee TV station. "Fairness for party might be better, but fairness for people of color shows inequities that we have to figure out how to make our voices heard."
On Friday, Wisconsin Republicans asked the state Supreme Court to hold-off on implementing the new maps until they hear about the U,S. Supreme Court challenge.
The clock is ticking, candidates are supposed to run in the new districts from the new map starting with April’s election.