(The Center Square) – Republicans in Wisconsin are offering a glimpse at their strategy for this fall's campaign against Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos on Wednesday said Evers will be tough to beat in November because he hasn’t screwed-up in years.
“I think the contrast is challenging because he does nothing, and he hasn’t made a lot of enemies,” Vos said during an interview with WISN Radio’s Jay Weber. “But people need to remember he had choices to make during COVID, and he made the wrong ones. He had choices to make in Kenosha, and he made the wrong ones. He had choices to make about how we deal with our welfare system, and he made every single one incorrectly.”
Vos said if voters in Wisconsin don’t think there are any problems in Wisconsin, then Gov. Evers is their man. But he said he doesn’t think that’s the case.
For his part, Gov. Evers has spent the days since Election Day painting Vos, Republicans, and newly minted Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels as extremists and Trump-devotees.
“Tim Michels is a danger to our democracy and to all the progress that we’ve made in the past 3.5 years. We won’t let Michels’ radical plans turn back the clock now,” the governor said in a fundraiser push on Twitter.
Michels on Thursday said if Evers is going to try and paint him as a Trump-extremist, he’s going to tie Evers to President Biden.
“I think we’re going to paint him as a Joe Biden extremist,” Michels explained. “Donald Trump was a successful businessman. Donald Trump was tough. Some people didn’t like his style, I am my own man and don’t have that style. But I’d gladly compare Joe Biden to Donald Trump.”
The Marquette Law School Poll from June did not measure Trump’s popularity, but it did measure Biden's and Evers’.
The poll said just 40% of voters in Wisconsin thought President Biden was doing a good job, compared to 57% who did not.
Gov. Evers was slightly better, with a 48% job approval rate and a 45% disapproval rate.
A new Marquette Poll on the candidates is due out next week.