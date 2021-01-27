(The Center Square) – State Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, is passionately clear about one thing; He wants Wisconsin’s public schools to reopen to in-person classes as soon as possible. And he will do anything to make that happen.
Even if that means voting to preserve Gov. Tony Evers’ emergency order and statewide mask mandate.
“This is the issue right now,” Kooyenga told the Center Square in an interview Wednesday. “This is my number one priority because once you get behind in reading proficiency, once you get behind in math proficiency it is very hard to catch-up. So we’re looking at a lost generation.”
Kooyenga was one of two Senate Republicans to vote with Democrats Tuesday on the resolution to override Gov. Evers’ latest emergency order extension. Sen. Rob Cowles, R-Allouez, was the other.
Republicans said the vote was necessary to stop the governor from abusing his authority. Democrats in the Senate said the override would end Wisconsin’s mask mandate and literally kill people.
Kooyenga said he voted against the override because he didn’t want to give reluctant public school districts in the state a reason not to reopen.
“I don’t want Republicans, or myself, to have any blame in this game, saying ‘We couldn’t open schools because you did X,Y, or Z’,” Kooyenga explained. “Gov. Evers, DPI, Milwaukee Public Schools, Madison public schools own this. They have to own up to the fact that they are not opening their schools for reasons that I cannot understand.”
Kooyenga is from Brookfield, where the schools are open for in-person classes, but his district also includes parts of Wauwatosa and some parts of Milwaukee, where schools are not conducting face-to-face teaching.
He understands that a "vote with Democrats" or a vote "to support Gov. Evers" may not play well with some Republicans.
“I know the risk I’m taking,” Kooyenga said. “But I think it’s worth it to get kids in school.”
Mask requirement or not, it will likely be a long time before kids in Milwaukee Public Schools return to in-person classes.
Milwaukee’s school board on Tuesday released its timeline for a return to school. Most students wouldn’t begin to return to in-person classes until mid-April, and high school students in Milwaukee would not return until the end of April. There is no word when, or even if, students in Madison will return to in-person classes this year.