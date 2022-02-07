(The Center Square) – The end of Wisconsin’s proposed ban on teaching racial stereotypes and/or critical race theory has the governor talking about censorship and Republicans talking about racism.
Gov. Tony Evers on Friday vetoed AB 411, which would have stopped teachers from teaching “that one race or sex is inherently superior to another race or sex and that an individual, by virtue of the individual's race or sex, bears responsibility for acts committed in the past by other individuals of the same race or sex.”
Gov. Evers said in his veto message that he is killing the legislation because he wants teachers to be able to teach freely.
“I object to creating new censorship rules that restrict schools and educators from teaching honest, complete facts about important historical topics like the Civil War and civil rights,” Evers wrote.
The governor said he doesn’t want any “political interference and micromanagement” from politicians.
Sen. Andre Jacque, R-DePere, who wrote the legislation, said the governor isn’t stopping censorship, but he is allowing racism to be taught in schools.
“The Governor’s veto of AB 411 makes clear that he is okay with racist and sexist instruction taking place in our classrooms, which is deeply disappointing,” Jacque said after Friday’s veto. “No one should have to undergo the humiliation of being told that they are inferior to someone else. We are all members of the human race.”
Sen. Jacque added that “CRT and its ilk are junk scholarship that erode the legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr., and his dream that we judge our children and our children’s children not by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.”
AB 411 was one of four pieces of legislation the governor vetoed on Friday afternoon.