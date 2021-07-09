(The Center Square) – One Republican state senator is asking why Gov. Tony Evers is allowing National Guard troops to head to the southern border now.
The guard on Wednesday announced that 125 soldiers from the 229th Engineer Company are being sent to “assist U.S. Customs & Border Protection with non-law enforcement activities for about one year.”
Sen. Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, said Gov. Evers recalled troops from the border when President Trump tasked them with a similar mission two years ago.
"In 2019, Gov. Evers pulled Wisconsin's National Guard troops from the southern border,” Bradley explained. “Now, at President Biden's direction, he's sending them back on yearlong orders. The unbelievable length of time shows that President Biden and Evers have no plans to solve the border crisis and the influx of criminals and drugs into America.”
Bradley is not the only Republican at the Wisconsin Capitol who remembered the governor’s 2019 orders.
“Curious if Gov. Evers will say this has ‘no justification’ like he did in February 2019 when he pulled our fine WI troops off the Southern border?,” Rep. Tony Kurtz, R-Wonewoc, said on Twitter Wednesday.
Guard commanders say the Wisconsin troops are being mobilized under Title 10, which means President Biden and not Gov. Evers ordered the troops to the border.
“They were ordered to federal active duty by the President and will operate under federal control with federal funding from the Department of Defense,” the guard said in a statement.
Still, Bradley said Gov. Evers should explain his feelings about the new orders.
"The governor didn't think the border was a national security problem in 2019 or 2020” Bradley said. “It's clear the situation is much worse now, and illegal immigration is even more out of control. Now we must ask both Governor Evers and President Biden, 'What changed?'"