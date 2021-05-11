(The Center Square) – Republicans in the Wisconsin Assembly want Gov. Tony Evers to send the National Guard to Texas, Arizona, or other states along the border with Mexico to help provide security.
Lawmakers approved a resolution Tuesday that calls on Gov. Evers to offer help to states dealing with a flood of people illegally crossing the border with Mexico.
“There is no leadership coming out of Washington, D.C., on this issue,” Rep. Tyler August, R-Lake Geneva, told reporters. “So we are calling on the governor to lead where Washington has failed, and touch base with those border states and see what resources are necessary.”
August and Rep. Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, recently traveled to Texas to get a firsthand look at the border. He says the flood of people pouring over the border is a “humanitarian crisis, a national security crisis.”
Steineke said Gov, Evers didn’t hesitate to send National Guard troops to Washington, D.C., back in January. He said the governor shouldn’t hesitate now.
“We’ve all seen how quickly the ruling class can act when it is in their best interest,” Steineke said Tuesday. “When there is a perceived threat, they are able to marshal the resources necessary to make sure their city is protected.”
Steineke said that doesn’t appear to be the case for the nation’s southern border.
The Republican resolution doesn’t specifically mention the National Guard, but does ask the governor to “send aid and resources.”
“Wisconsin can help address the ongoing immigration crisis and defend our borders by sending aid and resources to assist with immigration efforts,” the resolution reads.