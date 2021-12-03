(The Center Square) – Republicans at the Wisconsin Capitol aren’t sure just how far Gov. Tony Evers’ new $110 million for schools in the state will go.
The governor on Thursday announced the latest round of Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security(CARES) Act spending.
“This $110 million investment is an opportunity for schools to invest directly into programming to help students both in and out of the classroom, allowing schools to hire additional educators and staff, provide more educational and extracurricular opportunities, invest in mental health supports, buy art supplies or computers, or keep the lights on – whatever they need and, most importantly, whatever our kids need,” the governor said.
The $110 million breaks down to about $134 per child.
Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, who helped write the state budget said $134 per student pales in comparison to what Republican lawmakers have sent to schools.
“Republican investments resulted in over $20,000 in per pupil funding for K12 schools,” Born said in a statement Thursday. “We made targeted investments that go towards per pupil aid, mental health programing, special education and other aid programs, while the governor has created a slush fund that can be used for, in his words, ‘whatever.'"
Evers said schools will get to decide just how to spend the money.
Sen. Dale Kooyenga, R-Brookfield, said that kind of approach has not always worked out well in the past.
“This money could have a much greater positive impact if the legislature had been involved in targeting it to where it will do the most good. Instead, we have a one-size-fits-all disbursement with little accountability,” Kooyenga told The Center Square.
Kooyenga was also quick to point out that by sending the money to schools, the governor is leaving out a lot of students.
“Kids in [Wisconsin’s] choice program are more likely to be in poverty than their public school counterparts, but are once again snubbed by the governor's plans,” Kooyenga said.
The biggest chunk of the governor’s $110 million, some $9 million is going to Milwaukee Public Schools. Madison schools are looking at $3.5 million, and Green Bay schools are in-line for $2.7 million. You can find a full list of how much money each school in the state will receive here.