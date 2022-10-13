(The Center Square) – Patience is running out among Republican lawmakers with the state agency that issues Wisconsin’s work licenses.
Sen. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, on Wednesday called out the Department of Safety and Professional Services at a hearing at the Capitol.
“At our first hearing we had DSPS testify. We asked them questions, and [it was] perfectly acceptable, that they did not have all of the answers. But said they’d get back to us,” Stafsholt said. “Those questions were sent on August 10, and those questions have yet to be answered.”
Stafsholt and his committee want to know why it takes months for everyone from dental assistance to engineers to get a professional license in Wisconsin.
DSPS told lawmakers that the median processing time for a professional license is 46 days.
Stafsholt asked the agency for a list of which license takes the longest, perhaps to focus on those licenses first. He also wants to see the five-year trend for professional licenses in the state. DSPS told lawmakers back in August that they processed more requests last year than ever before.
Stafsholt said he has not seen any answers yet.
“Our study committee has now met three times, two of which Gov. Evers’ licensing agency has refused to show up, including yesterday,” Rep. Shae Sortwell, R-Two Rivers, said. “It appears the absenteeism from our governor has trickled down through his administration.”
Stafsholt said instead of getting answers from DSPS, his office is getting questions from people who are waiting on licenses from the Designer of Engineering Systems credential office.
“They’ve been contacting my office, and I could not understand why,” Stafsholt told the committee. “The answer is in an email from DSPS to everyone who has that license saying ‘If you have concerns with the space of this proposed legislation you should contact the chair and co-chair [of the committee] as well as your member of the Assembly and the Senate.’.”
Stafsholt said it bothers him that DSPS has been “absent from the conversation.”
Stafsholt added: “This is very very frustrating to find out that DSPS is lobbying individual license holders to contact this committee when they can’t provide simple answers themselves.”