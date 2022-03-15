(The Center Square) – The latest piece of Wisconsin’s coronavirus stimulus isn't going over well with the Republican candidates currently running for governor.
Gov. Tony Evers on Tuesday announced $50 million in funding for public safety, which includes “grants to support local and tribal public safety agencies, to bolster crime prevention strategies, and to help alleviate the pandemic-related backlog of criminal cases across Wisconsin.”
The governor said $19 million of that will go towards police departments across the state.
“Whether it’s training, recruitment bonuses, community policing needs, or technology, these funds will help our local and tribal law enforcement agencies address their community’s specific public safety needs,” Evers said in a statement.
But the governor’s newly found support for law enforcement and public safety is being met with a chorus of skepticism from the Republicans running to replace him.
“Tony Evers played politics while crime and violence plagued our cities. The governor decided to wait until March of an election year to address violent crime – after completely ignoring the issue,” former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch told The Center Square. “It’s too little, too late.”
Kleefisch has blasted Evers on crime in the state since she got into the race for governor. She launched her campaign back in September with a video that focused on Evers’ slow response to the nights of violence in Kenosha back in 2020.
Tony Evers’ weak leadership has been disastrous for our state,” she said in that video. “He failed to stand up to the left-wing mobs while Wisconsin cities burned.”
Kevin Nicholson, who is also running as a Republican, said Evers has waited until eight months before Election Day to show his support for police officers in the state.
“Tony Evers has undercut the foundation of law and order in Wisconsin at every turn. He’s attacked the reputation of police, he’s encouraged the release of violent criminals, and he’s created a scenario where violence and crime in our state has skyrocketed,” Nicholson told The Center Square. “His announcement today is an election year band-aid.”
The governor’s investment comes as crime in spiking in Wisconsin, most notably in Milwaukee. Milwaukee Police say 2020 and 2021 were both record years for homicides. Milwaukee also set a record for stolen cars last year, with more than 10,000 cars stolen. That’s more than Chicago saw in the same year.