(The Center Square) – Abortion is once again front and center in Wisconsin’s race for governor.
Gov. Tony Evers on Wednesday called the Republican-led legislature into a special session on June 22 to “repeal Wisconsin’s criminal abortion ban.”
“I’ve said all along I’ll never stop fighting to defend reproductive rights and safe, legal access to abortion as long as I’m governor, and today, I’m asking Wisconsinites to join us by making your voices heard.”
That drew immediate reaction, and condemnation, from the Republicans running for governor.
Kevin Nicholson was first to react.
“You ignore record murder on our streets and call a special session to encourage the continuation of a practice that has killed 500K+ Wisconsin children and 60M+ American children since #RoeVWade,” Nicholson said on Twitter.
Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch said Republican lawmakers in Madison need to hold the line.
“Tony Evers wants abortion without restrictions. Republicans should reject his special session,” Kleefisch said in her own tweet.
Candidate Tim Michels fired-off a string of tweets in response to the governor’s call to “get to work.”
“Yes Tony, let’s get to work. But here’s what must be done if you’re going to recall the legislature: Fix the tragic mess at the Union Grove Veterans Home by the 4th of July. Pass and sign into law the Parental Bill of Rights. Ban Zuckerbucks,” Michels tweeted. “Oh, and you could fire John Chisholm today.”
Wisconsin is one of more than two dozen states where abortion will become illegal if Roe v. Wade is overturned. The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to do that any day now.
Abortion is a divisive issue in Wisconsin and in the race for govenror.
The latest Marquette Law School Poll from last month shows not quite half (48%) of Democrats believe it is one of the most important issues, while nearly a third (31%) of Republicans, and 38% of independent voters say the same thing.