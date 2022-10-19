(The Center Square) – Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, is once again disappointed in the Wisconsin Elections Commission.
She said the commission’s latest move – to send postcards to more than 12,000 voters who requested absentee ballots to addresses other than what’s on file – is too little, too late.
“At this late point in the election cycle, the postcards are a band-aid fix to security issues with voting indefinitely confined,” Brandtjen told The Center Square on Wednesday.
The Elections Commission on Tuesday announced the postcard initiative.
“On Monday, the WEC mailed 12,739 postcards to voters to affirm that those who requested to have their absentee ballot sent to an address other than their voter registration address did so themselves,” the Commission said in a statement. “The Commission established the postcard mailing after alleged isolated attempts to submit fraudulent absentee ballot requests.”
Brandtjen has been one of the most frequent and most vocal critics of the WEC since the 2020 election.
She added that the postcards came after a Racine County man asked for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos’ ballot in the August primary.
“Harry Waite, the patriot who exposed how easy it is to request a ballot online and send it to a changed address, was whisked to court rather than addressing the loophole in MyVote,” Brandtjen said.
Waite is facing charges in Racine County. He admitted to asking for Vos’ ballot, as well as the ballot of Racine Mayor Cory Mason. Waite says he committed voter fraud to prove just how easy voter fraud is to commit in Wisconsin.
The Elections Commission is not withholding the 12,000-plus absentee ballots in questions. Instead, the postcards simply ask voters to let the Commission know if they did not order an absentee ballot to a different address.
“This postcard confirms receipt of an absentee ballot request submitted through the MyVote Wisconsin website. The absentee request indicated you would like your ballot sent to an address other than your home/voter registration address. If you did not submit this request or have questions about your voter record, please call us at the phone number below or email elections@wisconsin.gov. If you submitted this request, no further action is required of you,” the postcards read.
Brandtjen is not just critical of the Elections Commission. On Wednesday she ripped Republican lawmakers as well.
“Why Republican leadership, including Robin Vos, have stood silent as weaknesses in election security are exposed, baffles me, but we will continue to press on and fix election security (more than just postcards) with help from citizens and committed legislators,” Brandtjen added.